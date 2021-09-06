Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

Watch : Danielle Fishel on THAT Wedding Episode: E! News Rewind

Danielle Fishel is introducing another boy to the world.

The 40-year-old Boy Meets World star took to Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Jensen Karp. According to the post, the newborn boy's name is Keaton Joseph Karp, and he was born on Sunday, Aug. 29, which has special significance for the family.

"On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world," Danielle captioned it. "He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old."

The post included several photos of the couple's 2-year-old son, Adler Lawrence Karp, including a cute image of Adler holding his little brother. Danielle also shared a shot of Adler wearing a cape, and a funny pic of him turning one of his mommy's tools into an apparent toy.