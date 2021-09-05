Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Enjoy Afternoon Stroll in New York City Months After Split

Friendly exes or something more? That is the question.
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, who called it quits in May after dating for nearly a year, appear to still be on good terms with one another even months after their split. On Friday, Sept. 3, the two were spotted enjoying an afternoon outing together, as they took the actress' dog out for a stroll in New York City.
The duo kept things casual and low-key during their hang out, with The Daily Show host wearing a classic white T-shirt, gray cargo pants and white sneakers. The Titans star also opted for a cozy chic ensemble, as she rocked an oversized caramel-colored sweater, matching joggers and Birkenstock sandals.
While it's unclear if Minka, 41, and Trevor, 37, are working towards rekindling their romance, a source close to the Friday Night Lights alum previously told E! News that they still had feelings for each other.
"Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly," the insider shared in June. "They really like each other, but needed to take a step back and slow things down."
But despite their chemistry, the source made it clear that they aren't exactly reconciling their relationship. At least, not for now.
"Nothing is official between them," added the insider. "They are spending time together. She hasn't moved back in to his place or taken big steps forward."
Instead, "They are just enjoying going on dates," the source explained, "and seeing what happens."
Just one week after breaking up in May, a separate insider confirmed to E! News that Trevor and Minka jetted off to St. Barts, where they enjoyed a fun-filled getaway together.
As the source noted of their one-on-one time, "They are seeing where things go."
The two, who have been notoriously private about their personal lives, haven't publicly commented on their split or recent hangouts.