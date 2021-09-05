How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Engagement Dreams Are Getting Closer to Becoming a Reality

Will Britney Spears finally get her happily ever after with Sam Asghari?

Last week, the pop star's boyfriend sparked fresh engagement rumors after he was photographed looking at jewelry inside a Cartier store in Beverly Hills, Calif. During his visit, an employee showed Sam a diamond ring, Page Six reported. The personal trainer and the "Piece of Me" singer, who have occasionally stirred similar speculation since they began dating in 2016, have not commented on the pics.

"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam told E! News. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."

The source continued, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms. Sam also understands how close they are to being out of the woods, and it's definitely motivating him to think big."