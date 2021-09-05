How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Engagement Dreams Are Getting Closer to Becoming a Reality

Will Britney Spears finally get her happily ever after with Sam Asghari?
Last week, the pop star's boyfriend sparked fresh engagement rumors after he was photographed looking at jewelry inside a Cartier store in Beverly Hills, Calif. During his visit, an employee showed Sam a diamond ring, Page Six reported. The personal trainer and the "Piece of Me" singer, who have occasionally stirred similar speculation since they began dating in 2016, have not commented on the pics.
"Engagement has always been in the cards for Sam and Britney, without question," a source close to Sam told E! News. "It's the direction their relationship has been heading for nearly two years now. It's always a discussion and it's not a question of if, it's when."
The source continued, "Things are evidently becoming better for Britney with her conservatorship and she's never felt this liberated in all aspects of her life. The closer she gets to freedom, the closer she is to seeing all of her dreams become an actual reality. Marrying Sam is high on that list and loving him the way she wants, how she wants, on her own terms. Sam also understands how close they are to being out of the woods, and it's definitely motivating him to think big."
Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, the source added, are "both feeling so happy and fulfilled in their work and in their relationship. They only elevate one another as a couple and bring out the best in each other."
In June, Britney, who has been married twice and has two sons, said in a bombshell court testimony, "I want to be able to get married and have a baby." She said she is "not able" to do so due to restrictions that had allegedly been placed as part of her conservatorship, which her dad and current co-conservator Jamie Spears has largely controlled for years after it was put in place in 2008.
Her father, who recently signaled in a court filing his willingness step down from his role and, through his lawyer, has maintained he always acted in what he believed were his "daughter's best interests," has denied participating in or discussing issues related to the singer's "self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires." A lawyer for Britney's co-conservator Jodi Montgomery had said in a statement that "Britney's right to marry" and "family planning" are "unaffected by the conservatorship."
But another source close to Sam told E! News soon after Britney's testimony that there were "restrictions" in his relationship with the singer and that they are "both fed up" about it, without elaborating.
"Marriage is definitely something they have talked about and Sam would marry Britney immediately, if they were allowed," the source said. "They are truly in love and Sam will always be there for her. They do have plans for the future but the first step is getting Britney out of the conservatorship."
Britney and Sam met on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party." He has long supported her legal battle to live independently once more and is also a supporter of the #FreeBritney movement.
In February, months before her bombshell court testimony, Britney's turmoil was highlighted in the FX docuseries The New York Times Presents: "Framing Britney Spears." After it was released, Sam said in a statement, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."
In August, Sam, who has expressed his desire to have kids one day and be a "young dad," received a heartfelt tribute from his love on Instagram.
"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through both the hardest and the best years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" Britney wrote. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star!!!!!"