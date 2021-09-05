Are You the One? Stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married

This couple just proved they really are the ones for each other.
Are You the One? stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam, who shared an instant connection on season six of the MTV dating series, have officially become husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Chicago with their nearest and dearest by their side.
While the newlyweds have yet to publicly share details of their big day, some of their guests posted behind-the-scenes footage on social media that showed their fairytale wedding. Are You the One? alum Anthony Martin captured the special moment the couple exchanged their vows, while Kam Williams uploaded a short clip of Uche and Clinton slow dancing during the reception.
"So honored to witness this union," Kam wrote on Instagram Stories, later commenting on their first dance, "The most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life."
Many other Are You the One? stars attended the ceremony, including Malcolm Drummer, Nicole Spiller, Alivia Hunter and Zoe Pugh. The Challenge's Leroy Garrett, as well as Love Island's Justine Ndiba and Cely Vazquez, also scored an invite to the pair's wedding.
Uche and Clinton proved they were the real deal after they stayed together post-season six of the MTV dating show, which was filmed in New Orleans, La. and aired in 2017. During the reunion, Clinton asked Uche to be his girlfriend and they have been inseparable since.
Just last June, Clinton revealed that he and Uche were engaged with a heartwarming post on Instagram.
"I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me," he sweetly wrote. "This was the easiest decision I've ever made. Honestly there wasn't even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!"
He continued, "Uche I've been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it's undeniable you're my wife. You're perfect, thank you for choosing to love me. Let's get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon."
Fast forward to now, and the two are now Mr. and Mrs.
