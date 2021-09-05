Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Are You the One? Stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married

A year after getting engaged, Are You the One?'s Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam tied the knot during a romantic Chicago wedding on Saturday, Sept. 4.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 05, 2021 9:27 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsCouplesMTVCelebrities
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This couple just proved they really are the ones for each other.

Are You the One? stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam, who shared an instant connection on season six of the MTV dating series, have officially become husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Chicago with their nearest and dearest by their side.

While the newlyweds have yet to publicly share details of their big day, some of their guests posted behind-the-scenes footage on social media that showed their fairytale wedding. Are You the One? alum Anthony Martin captured the special moment the couple exchanged their vows, while Kam Williams uploaded a short clip of Uche and Clinton slow dancing during the reception.

"So honored to witness this union," Kam wrote on Instagram Stories, later commenting on their first dance, "The most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life."

Many other Are You the One? stars attended the ceremony, including Malcolm Drummer, Nicole Spiller, Alivia Hunter and Zoe Pugh. The Challenge's Leroy Garrett, as well as Love Island's Justine Ndiba and Cely Vazquez, also scored an invite to the pair's wedding.

photos
MTV Reality Shows We Miss

Uche and Clinton proved they were the real deal after they stayed together post-season six of the MTV dating show, which was filmed in New Orleans, La. and aired in 2017. During the reunion, Clinton asked Uche to be his girlfriend and they have been inseparable since.

Just last June, Clinton revealed that he and Uche were engaged with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me," he sweetly wrote. "This was the easiest decision I've ever made. Honestly there wasn't even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!⁣"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

2

Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: Find Out His Name

3

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas As a Redhead

He continued, "Uche I've been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it's undeniable you're my wife. You're perfect, thank you for choosing to love me. Let's get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon."

Fast forward to now, and the two are now Mr. and Mrs.

Get details of Uche and Clinton's love story, as well as other Are You the One? couples in our gallery below!

Instagram
Ethan and Amber Diamond

The gold standard for AYTO, this season one perfect match has actually been married for over four years and has two children. Scarlet, 3, helped the couple welcome little sister, Serena, this past June. Oh, and they are actually the only perfect match (meaning they were paired by the experts FYI) that are still together post-show.

"As the only matched couple that has made it from Are You The One?, everyone's always asking what our secret is. Well here it is: Selflessness," Amber wrote on Instagram. "You do things to build each other up, not restrict or tear each other down. I always strive to help Ethan reach his potential - and I don't even hesitate to make sacrifices cause I know he'll do the same for me."

Instagram
Jenni Knapmiller and Curtis Hadzicki

Sometimes love takes time and these two are the perfect example of that. Though they weren't super into each other while filming on season two, they connected once production wrapped…and revealed at the reunion they were dating and have been together ever since. In October 2020, the couple announced they were engaged

Instagram
Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson

While they didn't compete on the same season, the two alums struck up a friendship and revealed they were dating in August 2018. 

"Secrets out.. I wanted to keep this one close to my heart where it was safe," Mikala wrote on Instagram. "But hiding my relationship for 8 months is long enough." The couple would later announce their engagement in February 2021. 

Mikala competed on season four and was in a fan-favorite pairing with Cameron after the two were the show's earlier confirmed perfect match ever. They split in early 2017.

Joe, meanwhile, appeared on season six, during which it was revealed he had once dated Taylor from season five. Yeah, this show is kind of incestuous, with the web getting even more tangled when we get to Joe's season six "perfect match" Uche…

Instagram
Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam

The pair had an immediate and deep connection when they met in the AYTO season six house and struggled to stay away from each other after they were both devastated to learn from the truth booth that they were not a perfect match. But Uche and Clinton stayed together post-show and he asked her to officially be his girlfriend during the reunion. In June 2020, the couple announced they were engaged. By September 2021, they were officially husbands and wife. 

Instagram
Gianna Hammer and Hayden Weaver

The season five pair were the second AYTO couple to welcome a child, with Gianna giving birth to their son August in August 2018. While they were a confirmed "no match" during the season, they reconnected at the reunion show taping in March 2017.

Gianna announced they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day in an Instagram post showing off their sonogram, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day! This came as a big surprise to us and am I nervous HELL YEA but I'm super super excited to grow this little bean into a cute lil mini me (or mini Hayden)."

However, the two announced in January 2019 that they had called it quits several months prior.

Instagram
Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte

Hayden's perfect match Carolina also ended up finding her happily ever after with Cam, who was a contestant on season four.  

Instagram
Stephen McHugh and Julia Rose

Let's get to Cam's perfect match, yeah? She quickly hit it off with Stephen during the show, but they had a rocky road to romance after learning they were a no-match early on in the process. They decided to date despite the experts' opinion and fans were shocked to learn Stephen had possibly cheated on Julia with Hannah, a season five cast member, during an after-show confrontation.

Julia called out Hannah for going on a trip to Las Vegas with Stephen, saying she broke up with him because of the rumors stemming from that meet-up.

"Why would he come to Vegas if he was in a relationship with you? Maybe you should ask him that," Hannah said. "You're coming at the wrong person." 

Still, they weathered the storm, and are currently together, busy promoting her clothing line.

Instagram
Kareem Fathalla and Alivia Hunter

The season six couple was never a confirmed a no-match during the process, but didn't end up being each other's perfect match either after dating on and off throughout the show. Still, it was revealed during the reunion that they were together..and that Kareem had cheated on Alivia with Zoe Pugh post-show. However, Alivia admitted to texting with Keith Klebacher after filming, too. (Neither Zoe or Keith were their respective perfect matches either BTW.)

While they split for a bit, they eventually ended up getting back together.

Instagram
Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin

Though season five's Shannon had her heart broken when her cast became the first in AYTO history to not take home the $1 million prize (and she was partly blamed because she chose to stay with her no match Tyler O'Brien), she did end up finding love: She hooked up with season six's Anthony when they were introduced by Dimitri, also a season six cast member, who was trying to get with Shannon at the time.

"For whatever reason, it didn't work out," Dmitri said during the reunion. "But she has a great man in front of her right now, so I'm happy for them." Shannon and Anthony are still together and welcomed their first child together, Isabella, in October 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

2

Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: Find Out His Name

3

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas As a Redhead

4

Mark Wahlberg Honors Late Sister With B-Day Tribute to Daughter Ella

5

Everything We Know About Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Latest News

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Enjoy Stroll in NYC Months After Split

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Engagement Dreams Get Closer to Reality

Are You the One? Stars Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Is Engaged: See Her Ring

Elle King Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancé Dan Tooker: Find Out His Name

Amelia Hamlin Makes a Fashion Statement After Scott Disick's DM Drama

Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination in Her Riskiest Look Yet