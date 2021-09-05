Amelia Hamlin Appears to Remind Scott Disick of Their Romance After DM Drama Over Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Disneyland Amid Drama

Amelia Hamlin appeared to let her fashion do the talking following recent drama involving Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the 20-year-old influencer shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself wearing a white printed tank top bearing a slogan that may serve as a crucial reminder to her boyfriend. It read, in pink letters, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

Last week, Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an Instagram DM exchange with Scott. The latter allegedly shared with him a paparazzi photo of Kourtney, with whom he shares three children, showing PDA with her boyfriend Travis Barker on a boat during a recent Italian vacation.

"Yo is this chick ok!????" Scott, 38, allegedly asked Younes, 28. "Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes replied, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro."