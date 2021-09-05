Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination With Her Riskiest Outfit Yet

Watch : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

Kate Hudson's latest style moment will not lose a guy in 10 days.

The Truth Be Told actress most definitely dropped jaws on Saturday, Sept. 4 while attending the Celebration of Women in Cinema event at the Venice International Film Festival. In fact, Kate sizzled in a little black dress—quite literally with its barely-there design—that proved to be her riskiest look yet.

To mark the special occasion, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star stepped out in a Mônot creation, which featured a dramatic thigh-high slip and extreme cutouts that showed off her toned physique. She accessorized with Crivelli jewelry and clear strappy heels. She was styled by Sophie Lopez.

The daring design left little to the imagination and it appears that's the vibe Kate was going for.

The A-lister posted a fiery Instagram photo of herself modeling the statement-making piece, cheekily writing, "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.'" - Coco Chanel. I chose fabric…."