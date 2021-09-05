Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Hudson Leaves Little to the Imagination With Her Riskiest Outfit Yet

All eyes were on Kate Hudson, who sizzled in a daring little black dress during the Celebration of Women in Cinema event at the Venice International Film Festival. Take a look for yourself!

Kate Hudson's latest style moment will not lose a guy in 10 days.

The Truth Be Told actress most definitely dropped jaws on Saturday, Sept. 4 while attending the Celebration of Women in Cinema event at the Venice International Film Festival. In fact, Kate sizzled in a little black dress—quite literally with its barely-there design—that proved to be her riskiest look yet.

To mark the special occasion, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star stepped out in a Mônot creation, which featured a dramatic thigh-high slip and extreme cutouts that showed off her toned physique. She accessorized with Crivelli jewelry and clear strappy heels. She was styled by Sophie Lopez.

The daring design left little to the imagination and it appears that's the vibe Kate was going for.

The A-lister posted a fiery Instagram photo of herself modeling the statement-making piece, cheekily writing, "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.'" - Coco Chanel. I chose fabric…."

2021 Venice Film Festival: Star Sightings

All eyes were on the dress as the Bride Wars alum opted for natural and fresh-faced makeup and a sleek straight hairstyle. 

Of course, Kate's fashionable moment wasn't the only thing worth noting. At one point during her night out, she posed with Demi Moore, who looked equally stunning in a white-hot outfit that also featured cutouts and an ab-baring design.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival

Kate has continued to wow with her fashion this past year. During the 2021 Golden Globes in February, the actress dazzled from head to toe in a shimmery silver and black dress.

The star wasn't the only member of her famous family who was all dolled up that night. Her mom, Goldie Hawn, looked just as fabulous in a glitzy gown as they celebrated the eventful night together at Kate's home. 

"This is my living room and I've got my whole family outside and we're celebrating," Kate exclusively told E! News at the time. "It's been a long time. It's fun. There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies and you get in the car and everybody's waving and then you get to the carpet."

She added, "It's sort of an adrenaline and I do feel like because I've got a big family, my mom and my dad are here and my kids are here, we're trying to really kind of bring a celebratory feeling to it and it's fun. I think we should do this more often."

One thing is clear: Whether she's at home or in Venice, fans can always count on Kate to turn heads.

