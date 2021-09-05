Olivia Wilde Makes Rare Appearance at Boyfriend Harry Styles' Las Vegas Concert

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas.

Case in point? Olivia Wilde appeared to have one "Golden" night at her boyfriend Harry Styles' concert in Sin City on Saturday, Sept. 5, where he kicked off his highly anticipated Love On Tour show.

Of course, the former One Direction member didn't disappoint in the fashion department. But the Don't Worry Darling director certainly gave her man a run for his money as she stepped out in a fabulous baby blue blazer that she styled without a shirt and matching trousers.

In fact, Twitter user Genna Baker captured video footage of the Booksmart director looking effortlessly chic as she was escorted from the backstage area to her seats.

Moreover, a concertgoer exclusively tells E! News just how much fun Olivia had at Harry's show.

"She was so happy and dancing all night!" the eyewitness dishes. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with."