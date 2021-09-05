Girls Aloud Singer Sarah Harding Dead at 39 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Sarah Harding, who rose to fame as a member of the pop group Girls Aloud, has died after battling cancer. She was 39.

Sarah's mother, Marie, announced the sad news on the singer's Instagram page on Sunday, Sept. 5.

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away," she wrote. "Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning."

Marie continued, "I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."