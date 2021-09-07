How to Achieve Flawless Curls, According to Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan

We interviewed Justine Marjan because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you've admired Justine Marjan's work time and time again.

One look at her Instagram and you'll see Kerry Washington, Nicole Scherzinger, Dorit Kemsley and Olivia Culpo are just some of the red carpet pros rocking hairstyles made possible by the celebrity hairstylist.

But starting today, everyone from beauty beginners to hair experts can learn priceless tips from Justine herself in the new digital series, In The Know Hair School with Justine Marjan.

"Choosing the right hair products and styling options doesn't have to be overwhelming!" she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm so excited to launch this new series with In The Know, to share some of my favorite easy styling techniques, tips and tricks...If it's an everyday hair question or concern, or a trend you've maybe seen anywhere from TikTok to the red carpet, we're going there!"