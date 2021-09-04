Everything We Know About Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

Let's get ready to rumba again!
Dancing With the Stars returns for a 30th season this fall with a new crop of celebrity contestants. The newest installment of the ABC series is also marking a long-awaited milestone: It marks the first time the U.S. version of the show will feature a same-sex dancing couple. One of the new contestants, JoJo Siwa, has been paired with a female pro dancer. While ABC has not revealed who it is, the Nickelodeon star did recently offer a hint!
The new season of Dancing With the Stars will also feature a recent Olympic gold medalist, a YouTube star seeking to waltz back into fans' good graces after a family controversy and a Real Housewives star.
The ballroom will also have plenty of familiar faces. Tyra Banks is returning as host of the show, while many fan-favorite pro dancers will be part of the cast. Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on ABC on Sept. 20.
Check out everything we know so far about the new season: