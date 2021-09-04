Stanley Tucci Details How His Cancer Diagnosis 3 Years Ago Made Him "More Afraid and Less Afraid"

Watch : Photographer Gifts Photoshoots to Kids With Cancer - Friday Feels

For the first time, Stanley Tucci is opening up about the health scare he faced three years ago.

In a new interview with Virgin Atlantic's Vera magazine for its September 2021 issue, The Hunger Games actor shared his experience with cancer after being diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue.

While Stanley didn't disclose too many details about his situation or the medical care he received, he did discuss the fears he felt during that period of his life—especially since his first wife of over 10 years, Kate Spath-Tucci, passed away in 2009 after battling breast cancer.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo," the 60-year-old star discussed told the publication about his cancer diagnosis, adding, "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible."