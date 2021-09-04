How Kanye West Is Following in Kim Kardashian's Footsteps With His New Project

Watch : Necessary Realness: What's Next for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West?

Kanye West knows a "Devil in a New Dress" needs an equally fire humble abode.

The 44-year-old rapper, who recently released his 10th studio album, Donda, is already hard at work with an exciting new project—and it has nothing to do with music. In fact, it appears Kanye will soon follow in the footsteps of Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and his ex Kim Kardashian.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Yeezy designer is preparing to launch his very own lifestyle brand.

More specifically, the Jesus Is King rapper has set his sights on releasing a variety of home goods, with trademarked items such as blankets, pillowcases, shower curtains, towels, placemats, textile wall hangings (to name a few), as well as a range of children's homeware all bearing his name.

The "Flashing Lights" artist filed the trademark request on Aug. 27, public records show.