Andy Cohen Reveals His Son's Adorable Nicknames for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Andy Cohen's son Benjamin has a special bond with the Bravo host's friends, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos.

In fact, the 2-year-old has special nicknames for the couple.

"He calls Kelly & Mark 'Mee Maw' and "Pee Paw'..." Andy posted on Instagram on Friday, Sept. 3. "I call them GILFS!"

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host included in his post a photo of Consuelos throwing Benjamin up in the air as the child looks down on him with glee, as well as a pic of Kelly holding the child.

"I can't believe i just looked at Instagram!" she commented. "MeMaw and PeePaw [red heart emoji] Ben!"

Mark also commented on the post, with a slew of red heart emojis.

Kelly and Mark, parents of three adult children, were among the first people to meet Benjamin as an infant after Andy welcomed the child through surrogacy. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host even helped her friend find what he called an "incredible" baby nurse.

In August, Andy said on E!'s Daily Pop that he wants to give Benjamin a sibling. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby," he said. "I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon.

Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

See Andy's latest pics of Benjamin with Kelly and Mark and other adorable photos of the boy:

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Uncle Anderson Cooper got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Instagram
Rise & Shine

The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Instagram
Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Instagram
Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans. 

Instagram
Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Instagram
Pinkie Promise

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

