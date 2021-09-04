Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Life Milestones to Celebrate 40th Birthday

Instagram

The mom of two gushed, "You are the most honest, intelligent and creative person I know! That Virgo mind is always 10 steps ahead. There is not a mean bone in your body and no bitterness in your heart!! (Sometimes that is mind boggling ) somehow you have managed to look at the glass half full!! Even with all of your success you have managed to still be an amazing humble , caring human being!"

Moreover, A-listers banded together to create a special birthday video for Beyoncé, in which they each expressed why she's been a true inspiration to them.

"You've given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are," Laverne Cox said in the clip, posted by Harper's Bazaar. "You've given us a blueprint for excellence: that when we think you can't surpass yourself, you do."

Kerry Washington added, "You are such a gift to this world. Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world. You are magic."

"You are an incredible force of nature, of art, of light, of beauty in this world," Reese Witherspoon shared. "And I'm so happy to celebrate you today."