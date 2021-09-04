Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Abby De La Rosa is answering people's burning questions about her and Nick Cannon's family.

The 30-year-old star, who welcomed twin sons—Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon—with The Masked Singer host in June, opened up about her road to motherhood during a Q&A on Instagram Stories on Friday, Sept. 3.

According to the DJ, she and Nick found out that they were expecting their first child together in April 2020, but she suffered a pregnancy loss. By her 30th birthday in October, Abby learned that she was pregnant again.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby," Abby explained of their parenthood journey. "Little did we know we would end up having twins."

Abby confirmed that she and Nick planned their second pregnancy together.