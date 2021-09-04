Abby De La Rosa Reveals If She and Nick Cannon Planned Her Pregnancy

Abby De La Rosa is answering people's burning questions about her and Nick Cannon's family.
The 30-year-old star, who welcomed twin sons—Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon—with The Masked Singer host in June, opened up about her road to motherhood during a Q&A on Instagram Stories on Friday, Sept. 3.
According to the DJ, she and Nick found out that they were expecting their first child together in April 2020, but she suffered a pregnancy loss. By her 30th birthday in October, Abby learned that she was pregnant again.
"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby," Abby explained of their parenthood journey. "Little did we know we would end up having twins."
Abby confirmed that she and Nick planned their second pregnancy together.
"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date,'" she continued. "It had already been a thought and it happened."
She added, "It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."
When asked if she'd like to have more kids, Abby responded, "Of course, I want more kids. If God permits. And if God doesn't permit, it's alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey, a wild journey."
While the DJ dive into detail about her relationship with Nick, she revealed they "crossed paths numerous times throughout the years" and "officially connected" in 2019.
Abby welcomed her twin sons on June 14, which came about nine days before Nick and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen. Nick is also a dad to 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; as well as 4-year-old son Golden and 7-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.
While many have shared their thoughts on Nick's growing family, he shut down the shamers in July on the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show.
"I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident!" he said, adding, "Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."
He addressed the critics again a month later on The Breakfast Club, sharing, "I'm not going around like, 'Who am I going to impregnate next?' It's usually scenarios…Like that's the thing: People say certain things in the public. But when you really look at how a family infrastructure is designed, the woman is the one that always leads and makes the decisions."
The Wild 'N Out star went on to explain how his kids have made a huge impact on him.
"I've learned so much just from my children, man, and it's so amazing," he raved. "I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time...I've been through so much in my life—you know physically, mentally and spiritually—like, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and their energy and to get as much of that as possible to pass on....That's why I do it, man."