Mark Ronson Just Confirmed He Married Grace Gummer With a Heartwarming Tribute

Meryl Streep can now officially call Mark Ronson her son-in-law!
The "Uptown Funk" artist recently married actress Grace Gummer—Meryl's daughter—in an intimate wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 4, the English musician expressed his love for Grace in a heartwarming tribute.
"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote, alongside a romantic portrait of their big day. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond."
Mark added, "(and yes, we got married)."
The couple, who is notoriously private about their personal life, didn't share details of their nuptials. However, it was previously reported they tied the knot in early August in New York City.
Grace, 35, has taken after her mom in the entertainment biz, and fans will recognize her from her roles in Mr. Robot, Good Girls Revolt, American Horror Story, The Newsroom, Smash and more TV shows. Like Meryl, Grace studied at Vassar College, before she landed her first role as the younger version of her mom in 1993's The House of the Spirits.
Mark, 45, has taken the music industry by storm and earned seven Grammy Awards. He has collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse and more A-listers, though the couple kept their wedding to close friends and family.
In fact, the groom also has some famous folks on his side of the family, including fashion designer Charlotte Ronson (his sister) and Succession actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones (his half-sister).
Mark revealed on the The FADER Uncovered podcast that he and Grace got engaged just two months ago, also admitting that the pair have a "very corny" plaque that commemorates their first kiss, which they shared while listening to Tame Impala's album InnerSpeaker.
This is the second marriage for both stars, as Mark was husband to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and Grace tied the knot in 2019 with musician Tay Strathairn, whose father is yet another Hollywood icon, Billions actor David Strathairn. They reportedly divorced last year.
Notably, Mark declined to talk about his new mother-in-law during a recent interview with The Guardian, saying that was the only question off-limits—"if that's OK."
Meryl and her husband of more than 40 years, Don Gummer, are also parents to Henry Wolfe, 41, Mamie Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.