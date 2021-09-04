Diamonds, Drake and Bottles: Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpse Into Life With Baby Phineas

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back… but it looks a little different now that he's a father of two.

J.T.'s latest photo dump on Instagram gave a snapshot into his glitzy life as dad to Silas, 6, and Phineas, about 13 months.

"In no particular order," as he wrote, were pics of a romantic dinner with wife Jessica Biel, where they toasted with champagne, and a photo of his table, which was stacked with quite the jewelry collection.

Justin shared a photo of his icy watch, diamond necklace and minty chain, all lying casually next to a baby bottle that was half-full with milk. Clearly, he was armed with all the right accessories for his day on daddy duty.

When it comes to the perfect playlist for his bougie family time, Justin revealed he's been listening to Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, by posting a Spotify screenshot of the rapper's recent drop. Justin shares songwriting credits on Drake's new song "TSU," which samples 'NSYNC's version of "Sailing" as well as R. Kelly's "Half on a Baby," according to Vulture.