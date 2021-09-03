Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Totally Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson dared to bare on the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Lost Daughter. Scroll on to see the actress' striking Gucci gown.

Italy suits Dakota Johnson

On Friday, Sept. 3, the 31-year-old actress dared to bare on the red carpet for the Venice Film Festival premiere of her latest film, The Lost Daughter. Dakota lit up the star-studded soiree in a sheer gown by Gucci. 

Silver chainmail fringe draped down and around her shoulders, while sparkling embellishments adorned every inch of the see-through ensemble. She completed the daring yet sophisticated look with a pair of chunky gold heels, tousled waves and moody glam. 

While longtime beau Chris Martin didn't attend the premiere with Dakota, she wasn't alone on the carpet. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Italian director Luca Guadagnino both accompanied the Fifty Shades of Grey star on her big night. 

Dakota stars alongside Olivia ColmanPeter SarsgaardEd Harris and Paul Mescal in The Lost Daughter, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut and will hit theaters and Netflix later this year. 

According to the streaming service, The Lost Daughter will follow a "woman's seaside vacation [that] takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront secrets from her past."

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Prepare to be wowed by Dakota and more stars at the Venice Film Festival below: 

Dakota Johnson
Antonio Banderas & Nicole Kimpel
Zendaya
Kristen Stewart
Timothée Chalamet
Cynthia Enrivo
Zendaya
Kristen Stewart
Olivia Colman, Maggie Gyllenhaal & Dakota Johnson
Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem & Josh Brolin
Adriana Lima
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer
Tiffany Haddish
Zoe Saldana
Molly Sims
Sophie Hunter & Benedict Cumberbatch
Kirsten Dunst
Molly Sims
Kirsten Dunst & Benedict Cumberbatch
Oscar Isaac & Tiffany Haddish
Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard
Penelope Cruz
Cynthia Erivo
Helen Mirren
Barbara Palvin
Adriana Lima
Sara Sampaio
Roberto Benigni
Kirsten Dunst
