The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Welcome First Baby

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Welcome to the challenge—and joy—of parenthood, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.

The Challenge stars have welcomed a baby into the world. On Friday, Sept. 3, Zach confirmed the little one's arrival by sharing a photo holding their hand to Instagram Story.

A day prior, the new dad confirmed they'd soon be headed to the hospital to become a family of three. "Last day of just us!" he captioned a selfie. "Tomorrow Jenna gets induced!" Meanwhile, Jenna called her pregnancy experience "a crazy journey and a long 41 weeks."

The news comes after the couple announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their first child.

"After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," Jenna shared on Instagram back in February. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."