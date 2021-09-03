The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Welcome First Baby

Welcome to the challenge—and joy—of parenthood, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols.
The Challenge stars have welcomed a baby into the world. On Friday, Sept. 3, Zach confirmed the little one's arrival by sharing a photo holding their hand to Instagram Story.
A day prior, the new dad confirmed they'd soon be headed to the hospital to become a family of three. "Last day of just us!" he captioned a selfie. "Tomorrow Jenna gets induced!" Meanwhile, Jenna called her pregnancy experience "a crazy journey and a long 41 weeks."
The news comes after the couple announced on Valentine's Day that they were expecting their first child.
"After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives," Jenna shared on Instagram back in February. "It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready. Luckily, we were fortunate enough to get pregnant on our first try and have had zero complications regarding my first trimester. We are truly blessed and we can't wait to meet our little one in August."
Soon after the announcement, Zach told E! News why his wife will make an excellent mother.
"She's always had a way with kids. They love her so I know she'll be a natural," he explained. "She's been an absolute trooper through the pregnancy and I'm so proud and impressed. It's a beautiful thing to be a part of. I'm also excited for our kid's friends to tell them their mom's a total MILF, because I think we can all agree that Jenna's gonna be a really hot mom."
Fans first watched Zach and Jenna fall in love back in 2014 when they appeared on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals III, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach previously shared with E! News after proposing just before Christmas 2019. "[I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."
One month after announcing they were expecting, Jenna and Zach got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Michigan. They then spent the next few months preparing for their special arrival.
"I'm excited to see Zach as a father because he's already a great fiancé, uncle, brother and friend. I can only imagine how great of a dad he will be," Jenna previously told E! News. "It's going to be funny to see such a big guy be a complete mush over this baby."