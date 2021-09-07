Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Reveals Where She Stands With Ryan Edwards' Family After Reunion Drama

Maci Bookout McKinney is keeping her inner circle small—for now.
Last spring, viewers watched the Teen Mom OG star and her husband Taylor McKinney struggle to maintain a relationship with Ryan Edwards and his family. In fact, the show's reunion culminated with a war of words between Taylor and Ryan's dad Larry Edwards.
As a new season kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 7, Maci revealed to E! News that the family dynamics are still a little complicated.
"Right now, we honestly don't have any real communication or relationship with them," she exclusively shared with E! News. "As far as Jen and Larry go, I'm not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don't want it to be forced."
The 16 and Pregnant alum continued, "I don't want to force everyone to just move on and get over it. I think if it works out and everyone feels okay and right about mending the relationship, then I'm all for that. I just don't want it to be something that is forced or unnatural because I just don't think you build solid relationships or mend solid relationships if it's not genuine. We'll see."
Until then, Maci is focused on her immediate family that includes 12-year-old son Bentley, who she shares with Ryan. She also has two kids with Taylor: Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5.
With the kids outnumbering mom and dad, Maci revealed that this season will show how she tries to prioritize her marriage.
"There's three of them and only two of us," Maci shared. "There's a lot of divide and conquer where we're just so busy and taking all the kids to all their things that by the time we get home, it's pretty much the first time we've been able to be in the same room for the day."
She continued, "We're really just looking for help on navigating this chapter or this stage of our marriage in life and how to find ways to stay connected even when we're all over the place and in different areas of the city and sometimes even different states. We just don't want to look back in five years or 10 years and be like, ‘Man, we really did not put any effort into continuing to like, get to know each other as the people that we're becoming and stuff like that.' Don't be scared, but I feel like it's something that a lot of people experience in their relationships, especially if you're outnumbered by your children."
And even as life gets busier with the expansion of Taylor's clothing line called Things That Matter and Maci's work as a PCOS advocate, there is still plenty of time to express thankfulness.
"I would definitely say with everything that's going on in the last year and a half, I am most grateful for my family and my health. You can't buy healthiness," she shared. "There are things that money can't buy and I seem to have a lot of things that money can't buy. I'm just really blessed. I am just very thankful for my family and our health because it's crazy times right now."
Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.