Find Out What the Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Grab your person, because Kate Walsh is returning to Grey's Anatomy for season 18.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Walsh's rep and ABC confirmed that the 53-year-old actress will be scrubbing back in to Grey Sloan Memorial, as she'll be reprising her role of Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery in the new season, which premieres Sept. 30. In a video on Instagram, Walsh said "it feels so good to be home again," and gave a shout out to series creator Shonda Rhimes, leading lady Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.

Walsh exited the series in 2007 to star in a Grey's spinoff, Private Practice. While Walsh made a few appearances on Grey's over the years, she was last seen in a season eight episode, titled "If/Then." It's safe to say that fans have been eagerly awaiting her return ever since.

Not to mention, Walsh's return couldn't be better timed, as last season saw the departures of fan favorites Jesse Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 seasons, and Giacomo Gianniotti, who played Dr. Andrew DeLuca for seven seasons.