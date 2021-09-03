Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Enter the Matrix With Never-Before-Seen DONDA Pics

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 03, 2021 8:20 PMTags
Kim KardashianConcertsCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsSaint WestNBCU
Watch: Kim Kardashian ROASTED for Promoting Kanye's "Donda" Album on Mute

Everything old is Neo "Again."

Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen snapshots from Kanye West's DONDA listening party on Sept. 3. In the BTS Instagram pics, a leather-clad Kim poses alongside five-year-old son Saint West at Chicago's Soldier Field. Saint matches dad Kanye with a bulletproof vest as mom Kim wears a Matrix-inspired long black trench coat, thigh-high boots and rectangular sunglasses indoors. The trio of photos shows Saint hugging Kim while also giving her a smooch on the cheek. 

The intimate third and final DONDA concert concluded with a re-creation of Kim and Kanye's wedding. "Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the mother of four explained. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."

photos
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

The insider clarified, "The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling."

However, another source told E! News on Sept. 1 that Kim is not looking to rush the divorce proceedings since filing earlier this year. 

Trending Stories

1

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas As a Redhead

2

Drake Drops "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video & We Can't Stop Watching

3

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "Very Unconventional" Marriage

"She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward," the inner circle member claimed. "Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger." 

See Kim's adorable pics with Kanye's mini-me, and relive Saint's sweetest moments below.

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session on July 21 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Stud Muffin

Saint poses shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a fun photo shared on July 20. 

Instagram
Kanye's Mini-Me

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint on July 20, captioning, "Just how???" Saint is all grown up and looks just like his daddy Kanye!

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buries his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo pose for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped on July 11. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim K captioned with two heart emojis for this sweet photo from May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretches his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looks at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

Saint West takes after both his fashionable parents! The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim Kardashian summed up this adorable photo of Saint West with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and his cousin Reign Disick cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint West.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 18 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint gets some shut-eye!

Instagram
Mad-Muggin'

Kim and Saint make funny faces in an adorable Instagram post from August 2019.

David Banks/Getty Images
Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas As a Redhead

2

Drake Drops "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video & We Can't Stop Watching

3

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "Very Unconventional" Marriage

4

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

5

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

Latest News

If You See One Thing Today, Let It Be Antonio Banderas As a Redhead

Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the Matrix With BTS Pics

Only Zendaya Could Pull Off This Body-Hugging Nude Gown in Venice

Tom Brady Mourns Death of Teammate David Patten After Motorcycle Crash

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Fight Injuries

Exclusive

AHS Star Leslie Grossman Talks Working With Macaulay Culkin

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's "Very Unconventional" Marriage