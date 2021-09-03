Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Only Zendaya Could Pull Off This Body-Hugging Nude Gown at the Venice Film Festival

Zendaya was slick as can be at the Venice Film Festival, wearing a beige Balmain gown that was crafted to fit her perfectly using an exact model of her bust.

MJ can slay! 

Zendaya looked sculpted by the gods for the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival, rocking a custom nude gown by Balmain on the Italian red carpet. 

The dress had a sky-high slit and draped appearance that reminded fans of ancient museum statues. It was tailor-made for her figure, which explains how it was snatched in all the right places.

"The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star's bust," Balmain shared on social media, "taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house's artisanal tradition."  

Designer Olivier Rousteing (who created Beyoncé's Coachella wardrobe) said "the goddess arrived" when Zendaya stepped out onto the red carpet. "I am so proud of this dress," he wrote. "Thank you @Zendaya for showing our savoir-faire."

The Euphoria actress, who recently received a sweet birthday message from rumored boyfriend Tom Holland, added a pop of green to her bold ensemble with a show-stopping Bulgari necklace. 

She posed with Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, who wore a glittery Haider Ackermann look.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

See more looks from the Venice Film Festival below.

