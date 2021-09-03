Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Sustaining Head Injuries in Fight

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a competitor's injuries in the ring turned fatal.

According to event organizer Groupe Yvon Michel, Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2 from injuries sustained in a boxing match with Canada's Marie-Pier Houle. She was 18 years old.

"It is with great sadness and torment that we have learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeannette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m.," his statement read on social media. "The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement. We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments."

According to Groupe, Jovanni was "devastated and extremely upset" about his wife's unexpected passing, but didn't want to comment further.

During the matchup held on Aug. 28 as part of the GYM Gala International Boxing event, Jeannette reportedly suffered a series of power punches in the corner of the ring. A final right hook caused the athlete's mouthguard to fly out and left her unable to return to her corner.