Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Sunday Riley, Philosophy, Stila & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Sunday Riley, Philosophy, Stila, Bare Minerals, and Jaclyn Cosmetics. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
Brighten the appearance of dark spots, restore clarity, and soften skin with this moisturizer. It will keep your skin intensely hydrated for up to 24 hours.
Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner
If you want eyeliner that's waterproof and smudge-free, you need to add the Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner to your makeup collection. It stays put all day and there are many gorgeous colors to choose from.
MareMinerals BAREPRO 16-HR Full Coverage Concealer
If you've been searching for a concealer that's crease-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and actually improves your skin, you need to try out the bareMinerals BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer. Its humidity-resistant formula has that can't-stop-won't-stop coverage that's so essential in warm weather. This highly pigmented concealer is available in 15 different shades. We love this one so much that we included it in our list of sweat-proof beauty products.
BareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer
If you prefer a liquid concealer. Try out the BareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Concealer. This lightweight creamy concealer with buildable coverage smooths visible lines, brightens dark circles, and covers imperfections. It also hydrates your skin.
BareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
If you want a powder concealer, go for the BareMinerals Concealer Broad Spectrum. It has SPF 20 and it can effortlessly conceal anything you want to hide. It is also great to diminish the appearances of redness and blemishes.
BareMinerals Well-Rested Eye Brightener Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Instantly brighten your under eye area to look incredibly well-rested with this powder. This lightweight formula buffs on gently around the eye area to visibly diminish dark circles while the SPF 20 offers added protection against the sun's harmful rays.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Beaming Light Loose Highlighter
Jaclyn Cosmetics Beaming Light Loose Highlighter is silky soft with a buildable finish. It's available in six lustrous shades.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Bronze & Blushing Duo
These duos have a satin blush and a matte bronzer to deliver a perfectly coordinated blurred finish for any makeup look. There are seven different duos to choose from.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter
This highlighter has a creamy formula that you can build up to create your perfect look. It's also on sale in the mini size too.
Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash
This award-winning microdelivery "30-second cleansing mini peel" with micro-exfoliating beads gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a smoother, brighter, more even complexion as it cleanses and lightly tones. It's perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out these glitter-free highlighters to achieve that "lit from within" glow.