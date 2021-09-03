Leslie Grossman Reveals What Surprised Her Most About AHS Co-Star Macaulay Culkin

Ever since Ryan Murphy posted a picture of Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin on set for American Horror Story season 10, we knew we needed more information about this on-screen pairing.
Thankfully, we didn't have to wait too long for these two to share a scene, as the Sept. 1 episode brought together Ursula (Grossman), a power hungry agent, and Mickey (Culkin), a local drug addict with promise as a writer, for the first time. The episode also indicated that these two will share many more moments together, which explains why Grossman had nothing but gush-worthy things to say about her new co-star.
"I want to say that it was an absolute joy to work with Macaulay," Grossman, who has appeared on AHS since 2017, exclusively said to E! News. "And I didn't know him, I hadn't met him, we had a friend in common. We're both friends with Kat Dennings, and, when she first found out that he was going to be on the show, she immediately texted me and was like, 'He is an angel from heaven, you're going to love him.'"
Although Grossman had a good opinion of the AHS newbie heading into the new season, she did note that there were a couple unexpected things about the Home Alone actor. "What surprised me the most about him was his total vulnerability," she continued. "And he is not somebody who has some hardened exterior, or is super protective of themselves. He absolutely does not take himself too seriously. He's incredibly self aware, and has a really good perspective on who he is and what his past is, and the baggage that he brings with that."
Because of this, Grossman revealed that her scenes with Culkin are some of her favorite AHS moments to date, adding, "I just, I don't have enough good things to say about him."
Per Grossman, even though Culkin is "not super interested in acting" anymore, it's clearly still second nature to the 41-year-old star. "This is where he's grown up," she shared. "This is like homecoming for him, you know, in a way that—I didn't start out until I was in my 20s. So he has grown up on sets, and you really feel that."
Murphy stunned fans in February 2020 when he announced that Culkin, who had taken a step back from the limelight following his child star days, would have a starring role in season 10, later named American Horror Story: Double Feature. Apparently, the TV legend promised Culkin that his character would have "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates," who was replaced by Frances Conroy.
For more of Grossman and Culkin, watch American Horror Story Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.