Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up: Inside Their "Very Unconventional" Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

After three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3, a decision that was made "together through an immense amount of respect and consideration," they said in a joint statement to E! News.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their message read. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together."

The Flight Attendant Emmy nominee and Cook first met in June 2016 following Cuoco's divorce from Ryan Sweeting and tied the knot two years later. However, it was not until spring 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, that the married couple finally moved in together.

Cuoco has been open about what she called their "very unconventional marriage" over the years.