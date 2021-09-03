Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up: Inside Their "Very Unconventional" Marriage

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco announced her split from husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage on Sept. 3. Relieve The Big Bang Theory alum's relationship below.

Watch: Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Out with a bang. 

After three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3, a decision that was made "together through an immense amount of respect and consideration," they said in a joint statement to E! News.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their message read. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together."

The Flight Attendant Emmy nominee and Cook first met in June 2016 following Cuoco's divorce from Ryan Sweeting and tied the knot two years later. However, it was not until spring 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, that the married couple finally moved in together.

Cuoco has been open about what she called their "very unconventional marriage" over the years. 

Kaley Cuoco's Best Roles

"We have different locations that we're at a lot," she explained to E! News in August 2019 of living separately. "You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us." 

In fact, she was hesitant to "rush into things," she admitted during a Nov. 2019 episode of Brad Goreski's Brad Behavior podcast. "Yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me," she explained. "He lets me be me and I let him be him...I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow."

Now, just over a year and half since cohabitating, Cuoco and Cook are heading their separate ways for good.

Relive the couple's romance following the news of their split.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Break Up

On Sept. 3, 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced in a joint statement to E! News that they decided to part ways after three years together. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the former couple stated. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The duo continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Instagram
Three Years Together

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary on June 30, 2021. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" Cuoco shared, before joking, "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol"

Cook countered Cuoco in his own anniversary tribute, writing, "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!

Instagram
Golden Globes 2021 Surprise

Cook adorably surprised Cuoco ahead of the virtual 2021 Golden Globes. "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow," Cuoco shared on Feb. 28 with her Instagram followers. "But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up." 

Cuoco then shows Cook on-camera, who waves before saying, "I showed up. I was in the area." Cuoco emotionally hugs Cook, adding, "I can't believe you got me so good," she said. "I can't believe you did that!" 

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

The couple officially moved in together in March 2020, and gave fans a tour of their new digs on Instagram. "First #KarlFasahioned in our new home. I love you so much," Cuoco said with a smile as she cheers'ed to their next chapter and shared a kiss. "New house, rain, movie night, wheat thins, husband cooking, puppy, cocktail," Cuoco wrote in another video. "This staycation is OKKKK."

Cuoco joked during Jimmy Kimmel Live! a month later that living with Cook has "been great for our relationship," before adding, "and we like each other we realized, which is even better."

However, she later quipped on Conan that their living situation was temporary. "He's out. This is just for the quarantine," Cuoco said. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here." Perhaps Cook's mullet had something to do with the ultimatum? Meanwhile, the couple got comfortable kissing through COVID-19 masks!

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco
Discussing Children

Cuoco and Cook took the big leap and made plans to move in together in Feb. 2020. A source told E! News that the couple were looking to expand their family as well. "Kaley and Karl talk about having children,"the insider shared ahead of The Big Bang Theory finale. "They would love to move to a simpler lifestyle and live on a ranch with their horses. Kaley wants her children to be raised riding horses and having a similar country lifestyle that both her and Karl love."

 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
A Forever Love

Cook wished Cuoco a very happy b-day with a sweet Instagram tribute while Cuoco was filming The Flight Attendant in Bangkok. "Happy birthday @kaleycuoco love of my life!!" Cook captioned in Nov. 2019. "You're the greatest most amazing woman on the planet, minus @lifewithshmooshy of course. I am so excited to live everyday together." 

Instagram
"Supportive" Spouses

Cuoco gushed during Brad Goreski's Brad Behavior that she has "the best relationship" with husband Cook, despite not living together. "We are so happy and yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he's so supportive of me," The Big Bang star explained in Nov. 2019. "He lets me be me and I let him be him." 

Cuoco continued that she did not want to rush into cohabitating with Cook due to her past relationships. "We've kind of been in separate places but as people see, we're together all the time. But we've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so in a way, we're actually taking it slow," she revealed. "We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house. We will be under the same roof eventually but this has worked for us."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
One-Year Anniversary

Cook shared a series of candid pics of Cuoco on Instagram to mark their first wedding anniversary on June 30, 2019. "Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me," Cook captioned. "These are images of my gorgeous wife I remember...I love you @kaleycuoco."

Cuoco similarly shared, "Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bye Bye Big Bang Theory

The couple attended the series finale party in May 2019. The hit CBS sitcom ended that month after 12 seasons.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Golden Globes 2019

Cuoco and Cook hit the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2019.

Instagram
Honeymoon

The two honeymooned in Switzerland and other parts of Europe in December 2018.

Ella DeGea/Getty Images
Date Night

The happy couple appeared at EBMRF's Sip. Savor. Support. event at Wally's Beverly Hills in November 2018.

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg
Just Married

Cuoco and Cook wed at their California horse ranch on June 30, 2018.

Instagram
Big Smile

Cook smiled from ear to ear when receiving a sweet kiss from his fiancé. Cuoco is obviously a fan saying, "Dat smile."

Instagram
Picture Perfect

The animal loving pair attended a horse show together and posed for a selfie with Kaley writing, "I asked @mrtankcook to take a cute selfie of us from up high which is a way better angle. So naturally he took this lol till next year!"

Instagram
A Growing Family

As the couple sailed into the new year, they welcomed a new member to the family—a miniature pony! "The family expands," the actress announced on social media in May. "Welcome Shmooshy!!!!!"

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Newly Engaged

The recently engaged couple attended the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards where Kaley showed off her new ring.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

Just in time to close out 2017, Cook surprised his leading lady with a proposal. "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," the equestrian wrote online. "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well...she said yes!!!!!"

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Hot!

In late September 2016, the two made their red carpet debut together at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala, roughly a year after she announced her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting

Bundled Up

"I missed you, other half," the actress captioned an adorable post of her and her fiancé all cozy.

Instagram
Packing on the PDA

By the fall, the star was addressing questions about the new man in her life. "We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be," she gushed to the Talk co-hosts. "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."

AKM-GSI
Sealed With a Kiss

If there were any doubts about this two, they made it clear they were very much a couple when they shared a public smooch while stopping for gas. 

W Blanco / AKM-GSI
On the Move

Spotted! Amid the public confusion, the two stepped out together as they inched closer to making things official in the spotlight. 

Instagram
A Couple of Cuddles

The star and her seemingly new beau continued to fan the speculation that there was a new man in her life when she shared snaps of the two together on her social media accounts. "That's what happy looks like," Cuoco captioned this particular shot. 

Instagram
Love Is in the Air

Back in March 2016, rumors sparked over a potential romance between the actress and the hunky equestrian. While they had yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, fans eyes were peeled for any indication of a couple in the making. 

