Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics & Dermalogica

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 06, 2021 11:00 AMTags
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from Benefit Cosmetics and Dermalogica. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's

9 Luxury Beauty Brands You Can Buy on Amazon

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer

Benefit Cosmetics' award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is available in 4 shades: Hoola Lite, Hoola, plus Hoola Caramel Medium-Deep Bronzing Powder & Hoola Toasted Deep Bronzing Powder! This is the perfect bronzer to get a natural-looking tan all year long. The bronzer comes with a built-in mirror and powder brush, so you can seamlessly sweep on some sunshine when you're on the go.

$30
$15
Sephora
$30
$15
Kohl's

Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is formulated with antioxidants and natural botanicals designed specifically to treat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration without irritation. A shopper praised it as "The BEST eye product ever," writing, "I have honestly been trying for the past year to find a product that brightens my under eye area AND nourishes/protects that delicate (and aging) skin. I am absolutely ecstatic that I found Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum, an incredible product that is easily my favorite skin care product ever!"

$70
$35
Sephora

While you're shopping at Sephora, check out the innovative spray-on moisturizer that Kathy Hilton uses to stay hydrated.

