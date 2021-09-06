Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Dermalogica, Benefit Cosmetics, Patchology & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Benefit Cosmetics, Lancôme, Dermalogica, Patchology, Hustle Butter, and Cela. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics' award-winning Hoola Matte Bronzer is available in 4 shades: Hoola Lite, Hoola, plus Hoola Caramel Medium-Deep Bronzing Powder & Hoola Toasted Deep Bronzing Powder! This is the perfect bronzer to get a natural-looking tan all year long. The bronzer comes with a built-in mirror and powder brush, so you can seamlessly sweep on some sunshine when you're on the go.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Happiness Shot
This floral fragrance has the aroma of warm vanilla, spun sugar, and patchouli to transport you to your dream vacation. One shopper said, "Love this perfume. So elegant and inviting. I get tons of compliments all the times. I'm in love with it."
Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is formulated with antioxidants and natural botanicals designed specifically to treat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration without irritation. A shopper praised it as "The BEST eye product ever," writing, "I have honestly been trying for the past year to find a product that brightens my under eye area AND nourishes/protects that delicate (and aging) skin. I am absolutely ecstatic that I found Dermalogica BioLumin-C Eye Serum, an incredible product that is easily my favorite skin care product ever!"
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment
This is a luxurious, incredibly effective foot peel treatment that progressively dissolves dead skin on your feet. The treatments work over a period of 3-7 days (on average) to get rid of dead skin and smooth the surface. One shopper raved, "I purchased two of these when they were 50% off and made sure to soak my feet after reading some reviews saying the treatment didn't work. After about 3-4 days, holy peeling Batman!! I've never seen so much skin fall off. My feet were incredibly soft after all the peeling was through. Definitely plan to wear socks all around for a few days, but great results."
Hustle Butter Deluxe Luxury Tattoo Care & Maintenance Cream
This product was developed as an all natural, petroleum replacement lubricant used in the tattoo healing process. It is the top rated tattoo aftercare product among tattoo artists and clients with amazing value when tending to swelling & skin inflammation. Even if you don't have tattoos, this cream is a great daily moisturizer that is good for everyone with skin! It heals fresh cuts, relieves dry & cracked skin, and lessens skin irritations.
Céla Seed to Skin Scrub
Your shower will feel like a spa when you use the Céla Seed to Skin Scrub. It exfoliates and nourishes your skin. If you want glowing skin, check this out. It's formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phlathalates. One shopper gushed, "Celia skin to seed body scrub is a GAME CHANGER!!!! I use it around 2-3 times a week (on the days I don't shave). It has REALLY helped my psoriasis on my elbows, hands, and feet (tbh- better than any over the counter OR Rx creams!). It leaves my whole body silky smooth and deeply moisturized- NEVER sticky or itchy."
