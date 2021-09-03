Angelina Jolie's Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Are So Grown Up In Rare Pictures

Here's something that might just make you feel a little old today: Angelina Jolie's daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, are officially teenagers.
The Maleficent star—who's also mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—shared rare photos on Sept. 3 of her oldest girls catching up on their summer reading. For 16-year-old Zahara, her book of choice would be The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison while 15-year-old Shiloh was busy thumbing through the pages of The Dark Lady by Akala.
"End of #summerreading," the actress, who shares her kids with ex Brad Pitt, captioned the cute Instagram post. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."
When Angelina joined the social platform in August, she made history as the fastest user to reach over 1 million followers in just a few short hours. However, this is the first peek she's given fans into her life as a mom—something we always appreciate seeing.
In fact, the last glimpse we've seen of Zahara and Shiloh was in late 2019 when the two stood alongside their mom for the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.
Though the teens remain out of the spotlight, proud mom Angelina will always find a way to rave about them. Earlier this year, she gushed to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester about her "very capable" brood who are also quite cool.
"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Angelina she shared. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."