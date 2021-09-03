Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Angelina Jolie's Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Are So Grown Up In Rare Pictures

Angelina Jolie recently shared rare of photos of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, while the two are catching up on their summer reading—and you won’t believe just how big they’ve gotten.

By Kisha Forde Sep 03, 2021 6:15 PMTags
Angelina JolieCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Angelina Jolie Breaks Jennifer Aniston's IG Record

Here's something that might just make you feel a little old today: Angelina Jolie's daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, are officially teenagers.
 
The Maleficent star—who's also mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—shared rare photos on Sept. 3 of her oldest girls catching up on their summer reading. For 16-year-old Zahara, her book of choice would be The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison while 15-year-old Shiloh was busy thumbing through the pages of The Dark Lady by Akala.
 
"End of #summerreading," the actress, who shares her kids with ex Brad Pitt, captioned the cute Instagram post. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."
 
When Angelina joined the social platform in August, she made history as the fastest user to reach over 1 million followers in just a few short hours. However, this is the first peek she's given fans into her life as a mom—something we always appreciate seeing.

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

In fact, the last glimpse we've seen of Zahara and Shiloh was in late 2019 when the two stood alongside their mom for the European premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Rome.

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

3

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Post-Funeral Wish About Him "Coming Home"

Though the teens remain out of the spotlight, proud mom Angelina will always find a way to rave about them. Earlier this year, she gushed to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester about her "very capable" brood who are also quite cool.
 
"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky," Angelina she shared. "I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."

Trending Stories

1

Seth Rogen Makes Major Transformation After Shaving Off Beard and Hair

2

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With Babies

3

Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Post-Funeral Wish About Him "Coming Home"

4

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

5

Drake's New Album Decoded: Mocking Kanye West and More

Latest News

Save up to 80% at the Kohl's Labor Day Sale: LC Lauren Conrad & More

Drake Drops "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video & We Can't Stop Watching

Relive Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane's Controversial Romance

Is Kristen Stewart's Spencer Worthy of the Crown? Critics Say..

Angelina Jolie's Daughters Zahara & Shiloh Are Grown Up In Rare Pics

This Live-Action Rick and Morty Clip Will Blow Your Mind

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage