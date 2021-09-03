Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Surprise Live-Action Rick and Morty Clip Will Blow Your Mind

A Rick and Morty live-action scene starring Christopher Lloyd will make you want to get schwifty! Plus, see who plays Morty opposite the Back to the Future star.

By Alyssa Ray Sep 03, 2021 5:27 PM
This Rick and Morty clip will have you saying, "Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!"

On Friday, Sept. 3, Adult Swim stunned fans by dropping a live action scene for the popular animated series. While the show is used to pulling hilarious hijinks, Rick and Morty upped the ante by casting Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd to play the swear-loving scientist Rick Sanchez (typically voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland).

This certainly was a moment worthy of getting schwifty, as Back to the Future was Roiland's inspiration for the eccentric series, which was originally called The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti and dubbed a parody of the film franchise for Dan Harmon's Channel 101.

We're guessing that Lloyd's participation in the series has been a long time in the making, as, in a 2018 interview with Phoenix New Times, the now 82-year-old actor said he was interested in a role. 

"I'd like to, of course," he noted at the time. "I think it's really fun."

As for the actor portraying Morty? That's none other than It star Jaeden Martell.

It's currently unclear if this scene will be in the Sept. 5 finale or if we can expect more live action moments, but the post's caption of "C-132" indicates that this is definitely a part of the show's multiverse.

Nonetheless, fans are certainly living for the short clip. One fan even wrote on Twitter, "Omfg they actually got Christopher Lloyd."

Watch the live action scene, which shows Rick and Morty returning home from a mission, for yourself in the video above.

Rick and Morty airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on Adult Swim.

