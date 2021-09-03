This Surprise Live-Action Rick and Morty Clip Will Blow Your Mind

This Rick and Morty clip will have you saying, "Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!"

On Friday, Sept. 3, Adult Swim stunned fans by dropping a live action scene for the popular animated series. While the show is used to pulling hilarious hijinks, Rick and Morty upped the ante by casting Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd to play the swear-loving scientist Rick Sanchez (typically voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland).

This certainly was a moment worthy of getting schwifty, as Back to the Future was Roiland's inspiration for the eccentric series, which was originally called The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti and dubbed a parody of the film franchise for Dan Harmon's Channel 101.

We're guessing that Lloyd's participation in the series has been a long time in the making, as, in a 2018 interview with Phoenix New Times, the now 82-year-old actor said he was interested in a role.