Drake Drops "Way 2 Sexy" Music Video—and We Don't Even Know Where to Start

Watch : Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address

Well, we just were thrust into the weekend.

Drake took Labor Day quite literally and dropped the music video for "Way 2 Sexy," his latest single off of new album Certified Lover Boy, with the mission to impregnate his listeners. Seriously.

The video, released Sept. 3, starts with a medical warning from the Grammy winner's OVO record label: "Headache, stomach upset, back pain, muscle pain, stuffy nose, flushing, or dizziness may occur. If any of these effects persist or worsen, tell your doctor or pharmacist promptly."

Below, in bold, OVO states, "Repeat viewing may lead to a pregnancy." Drake first announced the release date of Certified Lover Boy on Aug. 30 with a series of pregnant women emojis and the head-scratching video for "Way 2 Sexy" certainly lives up to its title.

Using a sample from Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy," Drake gyrates his way through an aerobics class, poses in pirate gear for a fictional romance novel cover (aptly named Forbidden Plunder) and inserts a faux commercial for perfume "Wet by Drake."