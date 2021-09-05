Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off PMD & Estée Lauder

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 05, 2021 11:30 AMTags
E-comm: Sephora Oh Snap Sale- Estee Lauder & PMD

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off products from Estée Lauder and PMD. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's

Estée Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer

Before applying your favorite foundation, start your makeup routine with the Estée Lauder Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer. It's a super lightweight primer that immediately triples your skin's moisture to create a dewy, plump glow. This primer strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and protects your skin from environmental stressors.

One Sephora shopper gushed, "I tried this primer for the first time and this product is just perfect. Very moisturizing, takes your skin so sweet, the smell of the product is incredible. You can use this primer with Futurist foundation or alone, both are perfect. This product became my favorite with the Futurist foundation." Another raved, "This primer makes any of my foundations look beautiful on my skin. It's not a pore smoothing type of primer but your skin looks bright and dewy all day without looking greasy. Pairs beautifully with the futurist Hydra Foundation."

$40
$20
Sephora
$40
$20
Kohl's

Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45

This foundation is nourishing, soothing, hydrating, and long-lasting. The Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup is a breathable, skin-loving makeup with a 12-hour radiant glow with SPF 45. It has buildable coverage, so you can customize your look to suit your needs. The lightweight formula evens skin tone in addition to covering redness, dark spots and imperfections. Rescues skin with soothing, plumping hydration.

One customer shared that they "FINALLY found the perfect foundation," writing, "I took my time in the store color matching myself with this product. It is a miracle product. Matte, hydrating, long lasting, and looks perfect over Elta MD tinted mineral sunscreen."

$45
$23
Sephora
$45
$23
Kohl's

PMD Personal Microderm PRO

The PMD Personal Microderm PRO is a revolutionary at-home device that provides professional-level results. The spinning discs exfoliate dead, dull cells from the surface of the skin. The vacuum suction increases circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant. This tool removes the top layer of dead skin, which means that your skincare products can penetrate 20 times deeper to maximize their benefits.

$199
$100
Sephora

If you're looking for more great beauty products and tips, here's how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff curls her hair in just three minutes.

