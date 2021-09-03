Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

It's over for Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook.

The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star and the equestrian, 30, have split after more than three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement to E! News on Friday, Sept. 3. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco and Cook met in June 2016 after she finalized her divorce from Ryan Sweeting. Two years later, they wed in a glam ranch wedding.