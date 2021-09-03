Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

It's over for Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook.
The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star and the equestrian, 30, have split after more than three years of marriage.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in a joint statement to People on Friday, Sept. 3. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
They continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."
This marked the second marriage for Cuoco, who married Cook in 2018 in a glam ranch wedding.
The two met in June 2016, a month after the actress finalized her divorce from first husband Ryan Sweeting following a 2015 split.
Following their marriage, Cuoco and Cook raised eyebrows by not living together until spring 2020, almost two years after their wedding. During the time they did not share a residence, the actress spent much time away filming and the two were also building a new home.
"We're building our dream house," Cuoco told E! News in August 2019. "We're eventually going to be under the same roof forever."
The actress said she and Cook "have a very unconventional marriage," adding, "We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us."
In April 2020, Cuoco told Access Hollywood, "Everyone was so crazed that we didn't live together...and I was like, 'Why do you care?'"
She also said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that "quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."
This past June, Cuoco and Cook celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The actress paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing, "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"
Cook wrote on his own page, "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"