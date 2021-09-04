Cheat Sheet: Just About Everyone Was Feuding in Hollywood This Week, Including Rose McGowan and Oprah

So many feuds, so little time.
Hollywood proved itself to be a fancier version of high school this week, with several disputes making headlines—and we've got your breakdown of all the drama in the Cheat Sheet. Listen, we get it, it was probably hard to keep up with all of the drama going down between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick after those alleged leaked DMs while also trying to live your life, which is why we're here to help you by providing all the small things.
Elsewhere, Rose McGowan called out Oprah Winfrey for being "as fake as they come" and Kelly Ripa continued to call out online haters. Plus, a former child star was photographed for the first time in five years looking unrecognizable and Megan Fox wore the most iconic outfit we've ever seen someone wear to go pick up snacks. Do not try this at your local grocery store, kids.
Here's all the celebrity news you need to know this week:
Reminder: The Internet Is Written in Ink: This is a lesson Disick learned after Younges Bendjima (also Kardashian's ex) leaked their alleged DMs in which the Lord was seemingly hating on her relationship with Travis Barker. (Is this why the youths use Snapchat?)
While Kravis was minding their business, enjoying a romantic trip in Venice, Disick allegedly sent a photo of the pair to Bendjima, writing, "Yo is this chick ok!????" Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.'"
In the screenshot, Bendjima fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro," adding, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." E! News has not independently authenticated the correspondence.
Jaw, meet floor. After the leaked messages made headlines, both Kardashian and Barker seemed to subtly react before engaging in more PDA and heading Disneyland Paris, with the former quoting a bible verse and the latter choosing a Ray Liotta meme.
A source close to the situation told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares three children with Disick, knows that her ex "still has issues accepting her love with Travis.
"She just wishes he would know better than to reach out to Younes of all people," the insider explained. "Younes can never be trusted and Scott knows that." At least he does now.
And You Get a Feud: Known for speaking her mind, McGowan revealed she was less then charmed with Oprah in a scathing tweet she posted on Aug. 29 with a pic of the media mogul kissing disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein at a 2014 event.
"I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah," McGowan wrote. "I wish she were real, but she isn't. From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon's [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard."
McGowan's comments came after one of Oprah's past interviews with Dolly Parton went viral, causing social media users to call out the TV personality's "humiliating" questions.
While Oprah had no comment on McGowan's tweet, the early #MeToo activist refused to back down, despite receiving criticism from some Twitter users.
"Do you ever shut tf up and work on your own toxic s--t? No?" one person wrote to McGowan. "Clean your glass house before throwing stones at others." The Charmed actress, who in 2017 accused Weinstein of raping her, replied, "You think I throw stones? No bitch, I drop bombs." And mics apparently, it seems.
The Queen of Clapbacks Continues to Clapback: Can't a woman go on vacation, post an Instagram with her hot husband and not deal with negative comments anymore?! Let the Live host live!
While a majority of the comments on a pic of her and husband Mark Consuelos praised the "ageless" couple, one user wrote, "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!" This led a user to respond, "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!"
Ripa, known for her witty replies to online trolls over the years, had the time that day, firing back with, "if it was a filter i would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light."
Not Such a Half-Man Anymore: It's been over five years since Two and a Half Men fans saw Angus T. Jones on their TV screens—and some didn't even recognize the now-27-year-old star when he was photographed in Los Angeles on Sept. 1.
Jones was spotted sporting a full beard, consistent with the facial hair he's been rocking in his time out of the spotlight. While he was dressed casually in a T-shirt, shorts and beanie hat, the actor was not wearing any shoes.
The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 when he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after criticizing it. He last appeared in an episode of Horace and Pete back in 2016. You can check out the barefoot photos of Jones that left the Internet shook here.
Lewk of the Week:
"This is how I go to Erewhon now," Megan Fox captioned a photo series on her Instagram of her already-iconic grocery shopping outfit. "Let's talk about it." Happy to, Meg!
Instagram of the Week:
Help, we're tangled in Tom Holland and Zendaya's web of cuteness and we can't get out. JK, we don't want to!
Quote of the Week:
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Adrian Grenier weighed in on the negative reaction to his character from The Devil Wears Prada—and his answer may surprise you! According to the Entourage alum, "it's healthy" that people question Nate's behavior, especially his failure to support Andy (Anne Hathaway) during her intense job.
"Philosophically, I always believe it's good to challenge, you know, standard expectations [or] the status quo," he said. "So, to just blindly think that Nate is innocent and he's just 'poor me,' I think it's important because, I think in many ways, there are a lot of 'poor me' men out there who aren't stepping up and standing up to take care of, you know, their business. I can understand why the push back."
Well, he'll always have the eight-dollars-worth-of-Jarlsberg cheese to remember.