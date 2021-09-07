7 Things Bachelor Nation's DeAnna Pappas Can't Live Without

We interviewed DeAnna Pappas because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's better than receiving a rose? Finding a product that really does work!

Since appearing on The Bachelorette in 2008, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano has become a wife and mom to two kids named Addison and Austin.

But as a TV host and blogger, the former reality star is always looking for items to make her life as a parent a little easier. Fortunately, she's sharing her favorites with E! News.

From a seasoned popcorn that is "addicting" but guilt-free to an exfoliating soft peel that will make you feel like you're at the spa, DeAnna has clever, unique and affordable suggestions below. Will you accept her recommendations?