Hold On to Your Buns, The Great British Bake Off Just Dropped a Season 12 Teaser

Preheat your ovens because The Great British Bake Off shared a first look at season 12 on Sept. 3, with judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas back for more.

Making our dreams crumb true.

You thought a long weekend was a great gift? Think again: The Great British Bake-Off surprised fans with the ultimate present Sept. 3 with a teaser of season 12. "Loaf is in the air..." the official Twitter page wrote. "The Great British Bake Off. Coming Soon. #GBBO." 

As classical music plays, the 14-second taste of season 12 shows a brief glimpse of the classic, large white tent that bakers cook underneath in Berkshire's Welford Park. The addicting reality competition series, which is alternatively titled The Great British Baking Show in the U.S., became a cult favorite stateside after launching on Netflix. Basically, who hasn't binged a baking show in their spare time? 

After the teaser dropped, Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood took to Instagram to celebrate the news. "Bake Off is back soon....#2021 #tent #getbaking," he captioned a photo with fellow judge Prue Leith and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, who are all holding an array of delectable desserts. 

Tasty Secrets About The Great British Baking Show

And, needless to say, fans aren't the only ones excited to see what's cooking. While season 11 finalist Laura Adlington commented that she "can't wait to meet the new bakers," season eight champ Dr. Rahul Mandal admitted he's been on the edge of his seat for this announcement. "I am waiting for this for so long...not only me, everyone in the UK as well as everyone across the pond!!" Mandal wrote. "Can't wait! Good luck to all the lovely bakers!"

As for season five winner Nancy Birtwhistle, she had a feeling Bake Off would be back soon: "I was only thinking - the nights are drawing in, autumn almost here but that means Bake Off will be back," the chef wrote. "Looking forward to meeting a new set of bakers and seeing the male judge not looking a day older."

While there is not a confirmed premiere date from Channel 4 yet, it seems that all the ingredients are lining up for The Great British Bake Off to return in no time.  

