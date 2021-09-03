Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Ella’s 18th Birthday With Tribute to Late Sister

Thinking of their guardian angel.

Mark Wahlberg shared a moving Instagram tribute to honor his daughter Ella Wahlberg's 18th birthday on Sept. 2. "Happy B day my Ella. 18 years old, wow how time flies. So proud of you!!" the Joe Bell star captioned.

Ella was born the same day that Mark's sister Debbie Wahlberg died at age 43 of a heart attack and septic shock while being treated for a kidney stone. "Always A bitter Sweet day," Mark continued in the post with a series of heart emojis. "Missing my big sister Debbie, Ella's Guardian angel."

Birthday girl Ella responded, "Love u dad."

Fellow celebrities Mario Lopez and Jeremy Renner also congratulated Ella on her milestone birthday in the comments.

Mark's wife Rhea Wahlberg commented with a crying face, cross and heart emojis. The couple, who celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 1, also share sons Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12, and daughter Grace, 11.