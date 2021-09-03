Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch : Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address

Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album.



Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.



One person hilariously tweeted, "‘You not Ayesha enough' is about to be the F--k boy caption of the year." Another wrote, "How I'm supposed to wife if you not Ayesha enough. Steph got himself a keeper we already knew."



Alongside a gif of the basketball star slightly smiling, another fan tweeted, "Steph when he hears Drake say, ‘How I'm supposed to wife it, you not Ayesha enough."