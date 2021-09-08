Junie Shumpert Threatens to "Beat" Jason Voorhees During a Friday the 13th Glamping Trip

Watch : Five-Year-Old Junie Is Not Scared of Jason From "Friday the 13th"

Watch out Jason Voorhees: Junie Shumpert isn't scared of you!

It seems like even a fictional undead serial killer can't faze Junie in a hilarious sneak peek at tonight's We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Sept. 8. Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their friends and family set out to have a luxe glamping vacay...on what seems to be the real-life Camp Crystal Lake.

"I didn't know we were coming to Lake Lanier," Teyana tells her mom Nikki in the tent in the exclusive clip above.

"What is Lake Lanier, where we are? What is it?" Nikki responds.

Teyana simply warns: "Jason's here."

Junie is now curious, and asks who exactly this mysterious Jason is. "Jason from Friday the 13th," Nikki explains to her granddaughter. "I'm going to have to protect you from him."

Yet, Junie knows she can take on anyone—even Jason! "I'm not going to be scared," she promises. "I'm going to be tough! I'm going to beat him."