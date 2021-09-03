Drake's Album Certified Lover Boy Decoded: Mocking Kanye West, Name-Dropping Ayesha Curry and More

Watch : Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address

Drake's fans are in their feelings about the rapper's new album apparently making it clear he's not backing down from his longstanding tension with Kanye West.

On Friday, Sept. 3, Drake, 34, dropped his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy, which arrived less than a week after Kanye's latest album, Donda.

Here are some observations about Drake's new record:

Mocking Kanye West:

A number of Drake fans expressed their belief on social media that one CLB track's lyrics called out Kanye for apparently sharing Drake's Toronto address publicly last month.

The apparent call-out is on Drake's new song "7am On Bridle Path," the title of which seems to refer to Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighborhood where Drake has owned a home. Drake sang, "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation."

He continued on the track, "This me reaching the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there trying to impress the nation?"