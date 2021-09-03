Drake's Album Certified Lover Boy Decoded: Mocking Kanye West, Name-Dropping Ayesha Curry and More

Drake's fans are in their feelings about the rapper's new album apparently making it clear he's not backing down from his longstanding tension with Kanye West.
On Friday, Sept. 3, Drake, 34, dropped his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy, which arrived less than a week after Kanye's latest album, Donda.
Here are some observations about Drake's new record:
Mocking Kanye West:
A number of Drake fans expressed their belief on social media that one CLB track's lyrics called out Kanye for apparently sharing Drake's Toronto address publicly last month.
The apparent call-out is on Drake's new song "7am On Bridle Path," the title of which seems to refer to Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighborhood where Drake has owned a home. Drake sang, "You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn't that an ironic revelation? / Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / 'Stead of just a post out of desperation."
He continued on the track, "This me reaching the deepest state of my meditation / Why you over there trying to impress the nation?"
Among the fans to call out the lyrics was one individual who tweeted, "Drake telling Ye to come thru the crib since he posted the address on 7am On Bridle Path still got me howling."
A different person wrote, "Drake had to do this 7AM song like yesterday or some s--t [tears of joy emojis] at him talking about Ye posting his address."
Another fan tweeted, "Crying at kanye thinking he did something by leaking drake's address while drake has a whole song named after his street."
Kanye has yet to publicly address the apparent reference. Kanye's reveal of the address was seen in a screenshot published by TMZ of a since-deleted Instagram post that seemingly shared Drake's residence on a maps app. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of TMZ's screenshots.)
This follows Drake's fans having been convinced that the "Hotline Bling" vocalist responded to Kanye on Aug. 23 when he shared video to his Instagram Story of himself driving and cracking up, although Drake didn't mention Kanye by name in the post.
Speculation of the renewed feud revved up on Aug. 20, when Drake appeared to refer to Kanye, 44, as "burned out" on Trippie Redd's song "Betrayal." Drake's bars included, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain't changin' s--t for me, it's set in stone."
E! News reached out to Drake's team at that time and did not hear back.
Although the two stars collaborated on the 2010 tune "Find Your Love," they've have a number of issues since then. Chief among them was Drake accusing Kanye of telling Pusha T about his newborn son, which Pusha denied back in 2018. In the same year, Kanye was unhappy that Drake followed then-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
Name-Dropping Ayesha Curry:
On his track "Race My Mind," Drake raps, "How I'm supposed to wife it? / You not Ayesha enough."
Shout-Out to His Little Boy:
On "Champagne Poetry," Drake raps, "I been hot since the birth of my son." The rapper is a father to 3-year-old son Adonis.
The rapper's song "The Remorse" also contains the lyrics, "My son is the one thing I hate to be apart from."
Sha'Carri Richardson Reference:
"And I'm like Sha'Carri, smoke 'em on and off the track (Aye)," Drake raps on "No Friends in the Industry."
In July, U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was barred from being selected to the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she received a one-month ban for testing positive for marijuana.
"Dislocated Shoulder" Incident:
On "The Remorse," Drake raps, "Dislocated shoulder, it's hard to be always reaching back."
In 2014, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Drake got into a confrontation during a night of partying in Miami. "Diddy goes up to Drake's car and asks him to roll his window down. Drake rolls it down. They start talking and then Drake gets out of the car and they continue talking," a source told E! News at the time. The insider said Diddy then hit Drake, security rushed to the scene and Diddy then returned to the club. No arrests were made.
After the incident, DJ Sam Sneak tweeted, "Diddy put hands on that boy ... And he Ain't go 0-100 ... That boy left." He added, "Drake at the Hospital Smh. He dislocated his Shoulder...Yall pray for Drake."
Months later, when asked about the incident, Diddy said on the Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club radio show that while the two rappers had a dispute over Drake's song "0 to 100," "I did not put hands on Drake and I do not want any problems with Drake... That's all I have to say. He's putting in his work. I didn't do nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend."