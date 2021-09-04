Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics, Tula, Clinique & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Benefit Cosmetics, Tula, Clinique, and StriVectin. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Transform your sparse and overly-tweezed eyebrows with this pencil from Benefit Cosmetics. You can create natural-looking, hair-like strokes that stay in place for up to 12 hours. The waterproof pencil's tip is retractable, which means you'll never have to worry about having a sharpener on hand. There's also a brow brush on the other end of the pencil so you can blend your bros to perfection.
There are so many eyebrow pencils out there, but one Ulta shopper insisted, "This product is hands down, the absolute BEST eyebrow product I have ever used. The formula is light years ahead of the ABH Brow Definer. It is highly pigmented but also buildable, which is incredible. It made my light blonde, thin/sparse brows look full, defined, and perfect (in combo with Gimme Brow) and took me less than five minutes."
Another customer shared, "I rarely leave a comment on the cosmetics I buy but this eyebrow pencil it's fantastic I never knew how to make the arch look so natural it always came out terrible this is the best one I have ever found it was so easy it took me five minutes to do each brow I can't say enough for people that are having a hard time doing your eyebrows this is it 100%."
Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum
Get three times the glow when you use Tula's Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum. This serum has two different types of Vitamin C to brighten up dull skin and diminish the appearance of dark spots. The third Vitamin C in the formula reactivates the others through the day to protect against elements that cause the look of lackluster skin. The serum is oil-free and fragrance-free without sticky residue.
The other key ingredients smooth and strengthen the skin barrier, hydrate the skin, protect against antioxidants, and reduces the look of redness. If you're wondering if you should try out this serum, check out the customer reviews. One said, "I've been using the product as directed for 1 week; 5 drops twice a day. My complexion has vastly improved - I find that my skin is dewy and my red and/or dry patches are significantly reduced. I'm actually shocked at how well this works!"
Another raved, "The best vitamin C serum ever!! I am a very picky person when it comes to skin care, and one thing that I can say about this product that it is one of the best products I have used hands down. It is pricy don't get me wrong but it's worth every penny! If you have a stubborn red pimple you apply to it and literally the next day you would see the pimple inflammation go down. And it really makes the people go away! Mark my words! I definitely have seen difference using the product." And today you can get the serum for just $24... for 24 hours only!
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer
You can use this moisturizer on your bare skin (of course), over makeup, and as a five-minute face mask. The Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer is an oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer with aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid that penetrate deep into the skin's surface for hydration that goes over 10 layers deep and lasts for 100 hours, even after washing your face.
A customer praised the moisturizer, writing, "Adds lots of moisture to skin without feeling too heavy or oily. One of my favorites!" Another shared, "This is the best moisturizer I have found. It is light, feels cooling, and very moisturizing. My skin has been dryer than usual and this keeps it feeling smooth and moisturized. I even wear it under my makeup with no issues. Highly recommend."
StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum
The StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum lives up to the hype! It visibly tightens, firms, and brightens the entire eye area with the power of peptides and proprietary NIA-114. It improves crepe-like and sagging skin, depuffs, and absorbs quickly to create a more youthful appearance. The formula is cruelty-free, paraben-free, and suitable for all skin types.
Just check out the before and after photos from actual customers to see how incredibly effective this product truly is. One of those customers shared, "I was surprised how quickly I saw a difference after initial application. I will always purchase and encourage others as well." Another reviewed, "I've had super puffy undereyes since I was like 15– tried everything from caffeine serums to eye creams from a bunch of other brands, but nothing ever worked, I think especially because my eye bags are due to genetics/thin skin rather than aging. One week of this and the bags have shrunk significantly!! Didn't know this was possible but my confidence is so boosted and I strongly recommend this to anybody with stubborn puffiness."
If you're trying to improve your complexion, read this list of things you didn't realize are affecting your skin and what you can do about them.