James Corden’s Cinderella Crosswalk: The Musical Is Finally Here

Bippity Boppity…My Oh My?
After more than a year of waiting since the last traffic-stopping performance, James Corden's Crosswalk: The Musical is officially back—and the cast of Cinderella is here to give it the green light.
In addition to the late-night talk show host (who ends up playing a mouse after his first plan goes a little awry in the skit), Cinderella stars stars Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Billy Porter (Fab G a.k.a. Fairy Godmuva), and Idina Menzel (Cinderella's stepmother) all make an appearance, offering up their best vocals and moves while performing in a literal crosswalk during red light intervals.
Coincidentally, the last Crosswalk: The Musical, which debuted in November 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, also saw Corden and Menzel team up to recreate Frozen 2.
Before the full-length musical debuted, a clip of Corden doing some serious hip-thrusting in his mouse costume went viral after Twitter account Film Updates posted a video on Saturday, Aug. 28. And yes, before you ask, that exact clip of is seen in all of its glory in the video (and at a much different angle than what we saw before).
The stars dished on what it was like to participate in one of Corden's crosswalk musicals at the red-carpet premiere of Cinderella last week.
"Oh my god it was crazy," Cabello told E! News. "I've never done anything like that before. And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too."
Menzel also touched on Corden's dedication to his roles in the amusing musicals. "It's just silly and fun and it's hot," she explained of the latest segment. "But no one's as sweaty as James. He always puts himself in some big furry onesie costume."
Watch the hilarious performance for yourself in the video above!