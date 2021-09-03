Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane 2 Years After Beth Chapman's Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter is a married man once again.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 68-year-old reality star, born Duane Chapman, wed Francie Frane. The vows come more than two years after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman—and, more recently, a slew of family drama.
"Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife," Dog tells E! News in a statement. "We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes."
In August, Dog's daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman told TMZ that they were not invited to the wedding. Later, Bonnie took to Facebook to further explain her ongoing feud with Dog, citing a dispute over her choice to participate in Black Lives Matter protests and accusing her dad of racism.
"Bonnie's allegations are false and a misguided attempt to derail our wedding," the reality star's rep said in a statement to E! News. Dog later said, "Despite the sadness we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."
Francie also addressed his daughter's accusations, saying in a joint interview on Entertainment Tonight, "As hard as it is and as heartbreaking as it is, we had to make a decision that was very difficult for us."
"We've been through hell, him and I, in the past three years," she continued, "and I am not going to allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense."
When the duo began dating in early 2020, Dog began feeling like himself again. "I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me," the reality star wrote on Instagram in April 2020, about 10 months after his wife died of cancer at age 51, "then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!"
By May of that year, they were engaged, having bonded over grief and losing partners to cancer. "So we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it's just incredible that I've been able to meet someone like her," Dog shared on TMZ Live in May 2020. "With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other."
Though hesitant at first, he realized he needed to be in someone else's arms to move forward.
"I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone,'" he explained during an August interview on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast. "That He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman."