Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Life at Home With Her Baby Boy

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking

Nicki Minaj is letting fans see her super connection with her young son.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 38-year-old "Super Bass" rapper shared an Instagram video featuring herself and husband Kenneth Petty with their son, who they welcomed on Sept. 30, 2020. The star affectionally refers to the little guy as "Papa Bear" but has yet to publicly share his real name.

In her footage, seen above, Nicki had her 11-month-old son on her lap as she told him, "Papa, say, 'Me and mama laughed at that.'" She went on to say, "Papa, what you doing? Say hi."

At that, the boy indeed appeared to say hi as Nicki held up his hand for a wave. This led to shocked responses from both of his parents.

"He said Hi for the gram," Nicki captioned the footage, adding laughing with tears and heart emojis.

This isn't the first time Nicki has been proud of her son's love for interacting with others. During a July Instagram post, she referred to him as a "people person" and said he's especially close to his grandmother.