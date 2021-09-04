Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Let Netflix's Formula One Racers Drive Straight Into Your Heart

Thanks to Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive, we've developed a serious obsession with the sport and these 20 racers who are sure to rev your engines.

No plans this Labor Day Weekend? Well, get ready to start your engine because we have the binge-watch you'll speed your way through.

Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive—which offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the drivers of the Formula One World Championship—is arguably one of the most gripping docuseries in recent history, revealing rivalries, covering crashes and deep-diving into the racers' personal lives.

The series also happens to be one of the online streaming giant's most successful releases, Drive to Survive ranking No. 1 for TV shows worldwide in March after season three dropped, according to FlixPatrol. And it shows no signs of slowing down, with filming on the next season underway as two of the sport's biggest rivals, seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton and challenger Max Verstappen, battle it out for victory at the 2021 World Championship. (True fans are arguably even more excited for the Toto Wolff vs. Christian Horner content coming our way!)

"It's quite unbelievable, people's reactions," executive producer Paul Martin told The New York Times of the overwhelming response. "Our show only works because, actually, the sport's an incredible spectacle. It is incredibly dramatic and tense. There's mistakes, and there's huge characters. Our show only shines a light on what's there."

While viewers will have to wait until 2022 to get the real scoop on what's going on behind the helmets and during those pit stops, we've got your guide to Formula One's biggest stars.

Here's your breakdown of the world's 20 most talented drivers, including who's feuding, who they're all dating and who's switching teams for the 2022 season...

Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton

Driver For: Mercedes
Age: 36
Relationship Status: Currently single and previously dated Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow. He also reportedly dated Nicki Minaj, Sofia Richie and was most recently linked to model Camila Kendra.
Need to Know Facts: Um, he's arguably the best Formula One driver of all time? With seven wins, Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for most World Drivers' Championships and is currently in the lead to take home his record-setting eighth victory in the 2021 season. He also holds the records for most wins, pole positions and podium finishes.

By far the sport's most well-known figure, Hamilton has 23.6 million Instagram followers, works with celebrity stylist Law Roach and counts Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Will Smith among his famous friends.

Hamilton is also the first, and so far only, Black driver in F1 history and the activist launched The Hamilton Commission, an initiative  to improve diversity within Motorsport UK.

Getty Images/Instagram
Max Verstappen

Driver For: Red Bull
Age: 23
Relationship Status: Currently dating Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time Formula One World Champion Nelson Piquet and the ex-girlfriend of Verstappen's former rival Daniil Kvyat.
Need to Know Facts: At 17, he became the youngest driver to ever compete in a Formula One race and at 18 he was the youngest to win one, with many in the sport dubbing him the  "Chosen One." The Dutch racer is currently the first person in years to give Lewis Hamilton some serious competition for the championship, with the two getting into a headline-making collision at the British Grand Prix.

Though he infamously threatened to punch rival (yep, another one!) Esteban Ocon during a 2018 race, Verstappen has settled down over the years, adopting a calmer approach. 

"You have to understand that if it's not your day, it's not your day, and you have to settle for a certain result," he explained to Red Bull. "It's more than just a one-weekend wonder. We have to make sure that even if we don't have a perfect weekend, we still score a lot of points. It's a different approach."

Getty Images
Daniel Ricciardo

Driver For: McLaren
Age: 32
Relationship Status: Single.
Need to Know Facts: The Aussie is one of the sport's most popular drivers and was one of the breakout stars from the Netflix series. Ricciardo recently notched his 200th race and is reportedly making yet another move, this time to Mercedes, next season after two team changes in the last three years.

In March, he released a collection of wine with acclaimed winemaker St. Hugo.

Getty Images
Lando Norris

Driver For: McLaren
Age: 21
Relationship Status: He's reportedly single.
Need to Know Facts: Now in his third year at McLaren, Norris is one of the sport's brightest young stars. But no, he didn't get his name from Star Wars, with Norris telling Google his mom "has never really seen" the franchise and it was "just something she came up with." 

Getty Images
Mick Schumacher

Driver For: Haas
Age: 22
Relationship Status: Reportedly dating Justine Huysman.
Need to Know Facts: The son of seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, he started his racing career under the pseudonym "Mick Betsch" to avoid drawing attention because of his father.

While he's currently driving for Haas, Schumacher seems intent to follow in his father's tire tracks and race for Ferrari. 

"Everything is unpredictable now," he told Autoweek, "but I don't deny it—it would be a dream to drive a Ferrari like my father did."

Getty Images
Pierre Gasly

Driver For: Scuderia AlphaTauri
Age: 25
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Caterina Masetti Zannini.
Need to Know Facts: Gasly has overcome several setbacks--including being dropped mid-season by Red Bull in 2019--and tragedies, especially the death of his close childhood friend Anthoine Hubert, who was killed in a crash during an F2 race the same year.

This past March, Gasly penned an open letter about the impact Hubert's death had on him for the Players' Tribune, and opened up about the importance of mental health for athletes in a recent interview with The Guardian.  

"People struggle to understand that we also feel emotions, we also have our ups and downs," he said. "It doesn't matter if you are successful or not, we saw it with Naomi [Osaka] in the tennis with the mental health issues. People outside see you as a driver and assume that is the only thing that goes through your head but you have a personal life, feelings and emotions."

Getty Images
Esteban Ocon

Driver For: Alpine
Age: 24
Relationship Status: In a relationship with influencer and model Elena Berri.
Need to Know Facts: While many drivers come from wealthy backgrounds, Ocon's family sold their house and lived in a caravan in order to fund his early career. 

"It was not an enjoyable time," he admitted to ESPN in 2019. "It was part of my life where my parents sacrificed massively and if I didn't perform it was over. I had a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I also had big responsibilities for my family, because if I did not perform we were going to be in trouble.

The sacrifice ultimately paid off, with Ocon winning his first Formula One race in early August, beating his longtime rival Max Verstappen. 

Getty Images
Fernando Alonso

Driver For: Alpine
Age: 40
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Italian model Linda Morselli.
Need to Know Facts: Considered one of the sport's greatest drivers with two World Driver's Championships, he came out of retirement for the 2021 season.

Getty Images
Lance Stroll

Driver For: Aston Martin
Age: 22
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Sara Pagliaroli.
Need to Know Facts: So, Stroll's father, billionaire Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, is part-owner of the team he races for, but that doesn't mean he isn't a talented driver in his own right: At age 18, he became the second-youngest competitor to finish an F1 race on the podium in 2017.

Getty Images
George Russell

Driver For: Williams
Age: 23
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Carmen Mundt.
Need to Know Facts: Though he's currently driving for Williams, Russell is reportedly being eyed to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2022 season. 

During the recent summer break, Russell and his teammate Nicholas Latifi vacationed with their girlfriends in Mykonos, Greece.

Getty Images
Nicholas Latifi

Driver For: Williams 
Age: 26
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Sandra Dziwiszek.
Need to Know Facts: Latifi's billionaire father Michael Latifi has invested around $272 million in the McLaren group, while previously investing $36 million into Williams, which his company also sponsors.

Some of his pop culture faves include Drake, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and The Last Dance. And while he drives professionally, he revealed last year that he doesn't own a car.

Getty Images
Kimi Räikkönen

Driver For: Alfa Romeo Racing
Age: 41
Relationship Status: Married to model Minna-Mari "Minttu" Virtanen since 2016, the couple has two children.
Need to Know: After 19 seasons, 21 race wins and one World Championship, Räikkönen, nicknamed "The Iceman," announced he will be retiring from the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

Here are some iconic highlights: He once responded "I was having a s--t" when asked why he missed one of his competitors being presented with an award, he enjoyed an ice cream when a 2009 race was temporarily suspended and he was napping just 30 minutes before the start of his F1 debut.

"I had fun and I did it my way, and I wouldn't change a single thing even if I could," he said of retiring.

Getty Images
Valterri Bottas

Driver For: Mercedes
Age: 32
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Tiffany Cromwell following his divorce from Emilia Pikkarainen last year.
Need to Know Facts: After driving as Mercedes' No. 2 behind Lewis Hamilton since 2017—with his frustrations with the second seat position being documented in the Netflix series—recent reports suggest he will be making a move to Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season.

Getty Images
Antonio Giovinazzi

Driver For: Alfa Romeo
Age: 27
Relationship Status: In a relationship with Antonella Maraglino.
Need to Know Facts: Um, he owns 25 pairs of white shoes, explaining to Formula One, "Each time I get back home, I clean them and then put them in a box. Each one has their own box."

The sneaker-lover will likely be on the move in the 2022 season, with reports suggesting he will become the third driver for Ferrari.

Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel

Driver For: Aston Martin
Age: 34
Relationship Status: Married to Hanna Prater since 2019, the couple have three children.
Need to Know Fact: When he was 23, Vettel became the the youngest person to win the Formula One World Drivers' Championship, going on to win three more titles. The German athlete is the only F1 driver who is not on social media.

"I never tried it and I think it's a good thing because a lot of people tell me they can't get away from it," he explained to Formula One. "I have never tried it so I'm not missing it. I've seen how it works with other people roughly and as far as I can tell, it's done in a way that obviously you're addicted. So yeah. Not for me."

Getty Images
Sergio Pérez

Driver For: Red Bull
Age: 31
Relationship Status: He married Carola Martinez in 218 and the couple have two children.
Need to Know Facts: In 2020, he broke the record for most starts before a race win when he took first place at the Sakhir Grand Prix. 

Nicknamed "Checo," Pérez is an avid golfer, breaking out his clubs twice a week during the off-season. He launched The Checo Pérez Foundation, a charity that supports orphans and children with cancer, in his hometown of Guadalajara in 2012.

Getty Images
Yuki Tsunoda

Driver For: Scuderia AlphaTauri
Age: 21
Relationship Status: Unknown!
Need to Know Facts: In his debut season, Tsunoda is currently the youngest driver on the grid.

Getty Images/Instagram
Carlos Sainz Jr.

Driver For: Ferrari
Age: 27
Relationship Status: Reportedly dating Isabel Hernaez.
Need to Know Facts: The son of champion rally driver Carlos Sainz, he's competed for four teams in the last five years.

"I have always pictured myself as a Ferrari driver," Sainz told The Race in March. "I just felt close. I don't know why. It's a strange feeling. It's always been like that."

Getty Images/Instagram
Charles LeClerc

Driver For: Ferrari
Age: 23
Relationship Status: In a relationship with influencer Charlotte Sine.
Need to Know Facts: Just 3 years old when he began driving, LeClerc is one of the sport's up-and-coming stars. In 2017, he won an F2 race just four days after the death of his father, Herve LeClerc. He went on to win the championship title that year. 

LeClerc is best friends with Pierre Gasly, with the two drivers meeting when they were just 5 years old.

Getty Images/Instagram
Nikita Mazepin

Driver For: Haas
Age: 21
Relationship Status:
Need to Know Facts: The Russian driver found himself at the center of a controversy last December when he posted a video to his Instagram which showed him touching a woman in the back of a car. Though it was deleted, the clip circulated on social media and leading Mazepin issued. Haas also released a statement after "#WeSayNoToMazepin" became a trending topic, condemning the video as "abhorrent."

Mazepin told ESPN in March, "First of all it's very important to say that my actions in December about the whole incident were incorrect. I do take the full responsibility for it. It was a very big learning experience and I can confidently say that I'm much further in my knowledge on this kind of matter than I used to be, so there's a small bit of positivity there."

This isn't the first time Mazepin, whose father Dmitry Mazepin reportedly invested $40 million into Haas, made headlines. In 2016, he received a one-race ban in Formula 3 after punching a fellow driver.

